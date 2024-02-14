Left Menu

UK Labour Party suspends second election candidate after Israel remarks

Britain's opposition Labour Party has suspended a candidate for the upcoming general election, Graham Jones, after a recording was published of him making disparaging remarks about Israel. The suspension comes a day after Labour withdrew support for another candidate, Azhar Ali, after he was recorded espousing conspiracy theories about Israel.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 00:30 IST
UK Labour Party suspends second election candidate after Israel remarks

Britain's opposition Labour Party has suspended a candidate for the upcoming general election, Graham Jones, after a recording was published of him making disparaging remarks about Israel.

The suspension comes a day after Labour withdrew support for another candidate, Azhar Ali, after he was recorded espousing conspiracy theories about Israel. On Tuesday, Jones, who had been selected to contest a seat in northern England, was suspended pending investigation.

Earlier, the Guido Fawkes website published an audio recording of Jones, which it said was recorded at the same local party meeting in October where Ali spoke. In the recording, Jones referred to "fucking Israel" and said Britons who fight in the Israel Defense Forces should be put in jail. Reuters has not verified the full recording or when it was made.

Jones did not immediately respond to a Reuters request by phone and email for comment. Polls indicate Labour is likely to form Britain's next government after a general election expected in the second half of this year.

Under its former leader Jeremy Corbyn, Labour faced accusations that some within its ranks discriminated against and harassed Jews. Current leader Keir Starmer has sought to root out antisemitism within the party. Speaking earlier, before Jones's suspension, Starmer said: "When I say the Labour Party has changed under my leadership, I meant it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024