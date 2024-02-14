Left Menu

Delhi on high alert as farmers stand firm on planned march

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 11:33 IST
Delhi on high alert as farmers stand firm on planned march
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security remained tight in the national capital Wednesday in view of the farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' march, with personnel deployed in huge numbers and barricades regulating movement in central Delhi and at border points with Haryana, causing hardships to commuters. The traffic movement at Singhu (Delhi-Sonipat) and Tikri borders (Delhi-Bahadurgarh) is suspended, an official said, adding the security personnel in anti-riot gears are deployed and drones being used to keep an eye on the situation.

Multiple layers of barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and container walls have been placed at Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana as well as at the Ghazipur border with Uttar Pradesh.

An official said the security arrangements at border points and in central Delhi could be increased if required.

With massive security arrangements at the three border points, commuters may again face difficulties in reaching their destination.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the ''Delhi Chalo'' agitation to put pressure on the BJP-led Centre for their demands, including a law on a minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

On Tuesday, farmers from Punjab faced tear gas shells -- some dropped by a drone -- at two border points of Haryana-Punjab as protesters tried to break past barricades that were installed to stop them from heading to Delhi. Till late night, as they were remained stopped at Punjab-Haryana border by Harayana police.

Traffic crawled at many places in the Delhi-National Capital Region on Tuesday as well due to the barricading at border and in several parts of Delhi.

The metro commuters had to face difficulties as some gates of nine metro stations in Central Delhi were shut till the evening.

The Red Fort complex was temporarily closed for visitors on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police has issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for a month -- banning an assembly of five or more people, processions or rallies and the entry of tractor-trolleys ferrying people.

During their protest in 2020, farmers from different states, mainly Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had staged a sit-in at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders. They sat there from August 2020 to December 2021.

Police had to rush logistics in 2020 to check the entry of the farmers moving in a procession of tractors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024