Left Menu

Schoolteacher shot at by 2 boys near Noida, hospitalised

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-02-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 12:59 IST
Schoolteacher shot at by 2 boys near Noida, hospitalised
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old schoolteacher had a close shave Wednesday morning after he was shot at by two teenagers allegedly over some personal dispute, police officials said.

The incident took place around 9 am near here after the teacher and the boys had a conversation on the road, some 100 metres away from the school in Sakipur village, they said.

A bullet grazed past an earlobe of the teacher, who was taken to a hospital where his condition was stated to be normal, according to officials.

''Rakib Hussain, who lives in the Chand Wali Masjid Gali in the Surajpur area, was on his way to Sushil Modern School today when the two boys, aged around 17 years, came to talk to him and later opened fire at him,'' a police spokesperson said.

''The bullet hit him near his right ear and he has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The condition of injured Rakib Hussain is normal. He is out of danger,'' the spokesperson said.

The police said they are investigating the case from all angles, including links to previous dispute between the two sides, and have launched a search for the duo involved in the attack.

Additional police force has been deployed in the area and there is no law and order problem, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024