Three arrested over killing of history-sheeter in Jharkhand

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of a history-sheeter in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand, police said.

A history-sheeter, identified as Aman Mandal, was killed while his accomplice Sanjit Dhan sustained severe injuries when locals thrashed them after catching the duo with a stolen LPG cylinder in Jaher Tola locality in Sidgora police station area on Monday.

Charge-sheets had been filed against Mandal in half-a-dozen criminal cases, including burglary and snatching.

Two FIRs were lodged over the incident, one by locals, and the other by kin of Dhan who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here, a police officer said.

Of the four accused named in the FIR lodged by Dhan's family, three have been arrested on Tuesday while a manhunt has been launched for the fourth person, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)