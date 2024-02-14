Coal India maintains top position among CPSEs in GeM procurement: Govt
The government on Wednesday said Coal India Ltd CIL has maintained the top position among all Central Public Sector Enterprises CPSEs in Government e-Marketplace GeM procurement. The ministry of coal has achieved a remarkable milestone in Government e-Marketplace GeM procurement, surpassing its target for the fiscal year 2023-24, it said.
- Country:
- India
The government on Wednesday said Coal India Ltd (CIL) has maintained the top position among all Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in Government e-Marketplace (GeM) procurement. GeM is an online platform for public procurement in the country.
As on February 14, 2024, the procurement through GeM has soared to Rs 63,890 crore, which is 300 per cent of the annual target of Rs 21,325 crore, the coal ministry said in a statement. ''The ministry of coal has achieved a remarkable milestone in Government e-Marketplace (GeM) procurement, surpassing its target for the fiscal year 2023-24,'' it said. ''The significant increase in GeM procurement not only highlights the ministry's dedication but also underscores the robust collaboration and contributions from coal PSUs.
''Their proactive involvement has been instrumental in driving GeM procurement success story, further solidifying their position as key stakeholders in India's coal sector,'' the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Central Public Sector Enterprises
- Coal India Ltd
- Rs 21
- 325
- Rs 63
- 890
- India
ALSO READ
Toy exports jump to USD 325.72 mln in 2022-23: Parkash
Equity MF inflow hits almost 2-yr high of Rs 21,780-cr in Jan; SIPs reach all-time high
Natco Pharma Q3 net profit rises over 3-fold to Rs 212.7 cr
Karnataka govt has approved 165 projects with an investment potential of Rs 45,325 crore: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.
Coworking Firm EFC (I) Witnesses Remarkable 10-Fold Profit Surge, Reaching Rs 21.17 Crore in Dec Quarter