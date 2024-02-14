Pakistan Rangers violate ceasefire along IB in Jammu: Officials
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:24 IST
Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan on Wednesday by resorting to unprovoked firing on a BSF post along the International Border here, officials said.
The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel manning the outpost retaliated in a befitting manner and the exchange of fire between the two sides that started around 5.50 pm continued for more than 20 minutes, the officials said.
No casualty or damage was reported on the Indian side, they added.
