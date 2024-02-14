Left Menu

Arjun Munda emphasizes need deepen ASEAN-India relations in Agriculture sector

Union Agriculture and Farmers Affairs Minister reiterated the commitment of India’s continuous support for strengthening and expanding the India-ASEAN partnership in general and cooperation on agriculture in specific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 21:38 IST
Arjun Munda emphasizes need deepen ASEAN-India relations in Agriculture sector
Image Credit: Twitter(@ASEAN)
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation led by H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, called on Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Arjun Munda today at Krishi Bhavan, New Delhi.

Union Agriculture Minister extended a warm welcome to the delegation and affirmed that India values its relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a key pillar of its foreign policy in line with India’s Act East Policy. Union Minister emphasized the need to deepen our existing ASEAN-India relations by focusing on cooperation in the field of Agriculture. It was noted that India regularly participates in the ASEAN-India Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting and reaffirmed the commitment that India and ASEAN shall continue to work on issues of mutual interests including food security. In this context recalling successful celebration of ASEAN-India Millets Festival, Union Minister underlined the need for collective efforts towards mainstreaming millets. Union Minister also announced training programmes for ASEAN Member States at various institutions of ICAR including on Post Harvest Agriculture.

   

H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, ASEAN Secretary General applauded India’s efforts on agriculture cooperation under ASEAN-India framework. He called upon the need to expand work on various sectors such as agriculture products, best practices, exchange programs, climate change, food security etc. He emphasized that India and ASEAN could jointly work towards sustainable Agriculture, promotion of digital technology in the agricultural sector and reduction of harmful agrochemicals to benefit the farming community in ASEAN Member States using India’s expertise and scientific knowledge in addressing these challenges.

 

 

Union Agriculture and Farmers Affairs Minister reiterated the commitment of India’s continuous support for strengthening and expanding the India-ASEAN partnership in general and cooperation on agriculture in specific.

 (With Inputs from PIB)

 

TRENDING

1
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
2
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024