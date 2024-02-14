Russian missile hits apartments in Kharkiv region, killing two - police

A Russian missile struck an apartment block in a village in Ukraine's northern Kharkiv region on Wednesday, killing two people and wounding at least four, police said, adding that four others might be buried under the rubble. The region and its capital suffer frequent Russian attacks. Police said that the S-300 missile system was likely used during the strike on the village of Velykyi Burluk, destroying eight of 16 flats in the building.

"According to preliminary data, two people were killed... Among the (wounded) victims – three men and a woman," police said. Images from the site showed rescuers sorting through a huge pile of rubble where part of the two-storey building had been destroyed.

