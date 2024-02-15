Multiple people struck by gunshots during Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade -police
Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 01:52 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 01:52 IST
Multiple people were struck by gunfire in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday during a Super Bowl victory parade there for the Kansas City Chiefs, police said.
The condition of the victims was not immediately clear. Two armed people were taken into custody, police said.
