Multiple people struck by gunfire near Kansas City Super Bowl parade, police say

Multiple people were struck by gunfire in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday near a train station in the vicinity of a Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs, police said. The condition of the victims was not immediately clear.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 01:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 01:59 IST
The condition of the victims was not immediately clear. Two armed people were taken into custody, police said. "Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck," Kansas City police said on the social media platform X. "We took two armed people into custody for more investigation."

Video footage showed a chaotic scene outside the train station as police officers stormed into the building while people who had been attending the Super Bowl celebration scattered for cover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

