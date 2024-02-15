North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees test of surface-to-sea missile -KCNA
Reuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 15-02-2024 02:55 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 02:52 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the inspection test of a new surface-to-sea missile on Wednesday, KCNA said on Thursday.
Kim said South Korea is violating the North's sovereignty by insisting on a "Northern Limit Line," the maritime demarcation line between the two Koreas, state media KCNA said.
