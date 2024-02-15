Hezbollah says Israel 'will pay' after civilians killed in south Lebanon strikes
Senior Hezbollah official and member of parliament Hassan Fadlallah said on Thursday that Israel would face reprisal after two sets of strikes on southern Lebanon the previous day killed 10 civilians, half of them children.
"The enemy (Israel) will pay the price for these crimes," Fadlallah told Reuters when asked about the armed group's reaction.
