Israeli military says special forces operating inside Gaza hospital

Israeli special forces are operating inside Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, the military said on Thursday, saying it had credible information that the bodies of hostages taken on Oct. 7 may be in the facility.

"We conduct precise rescue operations — as we have in the past — where our intelligence indicates that the bodies of hostages may be held," the military said in a statement.

