Israeli military says special forces operating inside Gaza hospital

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-02-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 15:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Israeli special forces are operating inside Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, the military said on Thursday, saying it had credible information that the bodies of hostages taken on Oct. 7 may be in the facility.

"We conduct precise rescue operations — as we have in the past — where our intelligence indicates that the bodies of hostages may be held," the military said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

