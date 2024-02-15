Ukraine says it is withdrawing some troops in Avdiivka to more secure positions

Ukraine is conducting a manoeuvre in the embattled town of Avdiivka to withdraw troops in some areas to "more advantageous positions", military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy said on Thursday.

He said in televised comments that Ukraine had activated a backup logistics route into the town, but that supplies into Avdiivka and evacuations from it were "difficult". Russia is trying to capture the town after months of heavy fighting.

