Palestinian relief agency faces 'deep' cash crunch in April, chief says
Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 15-02-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:16 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
The U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said on Thursday that the cash crunch it is facing next month will get far worse in April if it cannot secure fresh funding or convince donors to resume suspended contributions.
"Our operation will start to be compromised as from March but April will be really the month where we will be under deep, deep, deep negative cashflow," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told a news conference in Dublin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.
- Palestinian
- Philippe Lazzarini
- Dublin
- UNRWA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At least 26,900 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7 - health ministry
Donors seek fast answers to allegations over U.N. agency in Gaza crisis
State Dept says US actively pursuing the creation of a Palestinian state
World Court says Russia violated parts of U.N. anti-terrorism treaty in eastern Ukraine
Judge tosses suit against Florida over ban on pro-Palestinian group