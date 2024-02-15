Left Menu

Palestinian relief agency faces 'deep' cash crunch in April, chief says

Updated: 15-02-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:16 IST
The U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said on Thursday that the cash crunch it is facing next month will get far worse in April if it cannot secure fresh funding or convince donors to resume suspended contributions.

"Our operation will start to be compromised as from March but April will be really the month where we will be under deep, deep, deep negative cashflow," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told a news conference in Dublin.

