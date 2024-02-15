Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: Man arrested for kidnapping doctor, demanding Rs 30 lakh in extortion

A man was booked for allegedly holding a Nagpur-based doctor captive in a hotel in Navi Mumbai and extorting Rs 30 lakh from the latters father, a police official said on Thursday.According to police, accused Rakesh Pusadkar, since April last year, had lured Dr Himanshu Raut into investing Rs 28 lakh in the jewellery and electronics sectors but did not give the latter the promised returns.Pusadkar managed to get Raut to a hotel in Nerul and then held him captive.

A man was booked for allegedly holding a Nagpur-based doctor captive in a hotel in Navi Mumbai and extorting Rs 30 lakh from the latter's father, a police official said on Thursday.

According to police, accused Rakesh Pusadkar, since April last year, had lured Dr Himanshu Raut into investing Rs 28 lakh in the jewellery and electronics sectors but did not give the latter the promised returns.

''Pusadkar managed to get Raut to a hotel in Nerul and then held him captive. He extorted Rs 30 lakh from the doctor's father. He also threatened to circulate objectionable photographs of the victim on social media,'' he said.

On the complaint of the doctor, Pusadkar was charged under Indian Penal Code sections for wrongful confinement, robbery, cheating, extortion and other offences but is yet to be arrested, the Nerul police station official said.

