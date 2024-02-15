Ex-Goldman Sachs UK analyst guilty of insider dealing after London trial

A former Goldman Sachs analyst was on Thursday convicted in a London court of using inside information to buy shares in listed companies and make more than 140,000 pounds ($175,650), a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) spokesperson said. Mohammed Zina, 35, was employed by Goldman Sachs International in its conflicts resolution group in London.

Prosecutors said he used confidential information to buy shares in six companies between July 2016 and December 2017, including chip designer Arm Holdings with knowledge of SoftBank Group's impending $32 billion acquisition. He had pleaded not guilty to six offences of insider dealing and three counts of fraud for allegedly lying to Tesco Bank about the purpose of loans, which prosecutors said were used to buy the shares.

A spokesperson for the FCA, which brought the prosecution, said Zina was convicted of all nine counts following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

