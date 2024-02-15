Left Menu

JD(U) MP says he was briefly detained during protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

JDU MP Anil Hegde on Thursday appealed to the UN rapporteur on torture to raise with the government of Turkiye the issue of release of Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan, accused of separatism and militancy by that country, as he participated in a programme here to mark 25 years of his arrest.Hegde said in a statement that he was briefly detained by the Delhi Police for violating prohibitory orders as he was going to attend the programme at Jantar Mantar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 19:12 IST
JD(U) MP says he was briefly detained during protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
  • Country:
  • India

JD(U) MP Anil Hegde on Thursday appealed to the UN rapporteur on torture to raise with the government of Turkiye the issue of release of Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan, accused of separatism and militancy by that country, as he participated in a programme here to mark 25 years of his arrest.

Hegde said in a statement that he was briefly detained by the Delhi Police for violating prohibitory orders as he was going to attend the programme at Jantar Mantar. Police are on a high alert due to farmers' protest.

The Rajya Sabha MP said he had referred to the issue during his speech in Parliament during the Winter session. Ocalan enjoys considerable following among a section of Kurds but has been called a dangerous separatist by Turkiye.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024