France to host humanitarian conference in April for Sudan

France will hold a ministerial meeting in mid-April to help Sudan and neighbouring countries cope with the fallout of a civil war that has seen millions displaced and prompted warnings of famine, its foreign minister and diplomats said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-02-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 19:17 IST
France will hold a ministerial meeting in mid-April to help Sudan and neighbouring countries cope with the fallout of a civil war that has seen millions displaced and prompted warnings of famine, its foreign minister and diplomats said. The United Nations has urged countries not to forget the civilians caught up in the war in Sudan, appealing for $4.1 billion to meet their humanitarian needs and support those who have fled to neighbouring countries.

Half of Sudan's population - around 25 million people - need humanitarian assistance and protection, while more than 1.5 million people have fled to the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan, according to the United Nations. "It cannot become a forgotten crisis," Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne told a hearing in parliament, saying the conference will be on April 15.

The 10-month war in Sudan pits the country's armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Diplomatic efforts have so far failed to end the conflict. French diplomatic sources said the conference would bring together ministers from neighbouring countries, regional actors, Western states as well as UN agencies and non-profit organisations working in the area.

There would also be talks on the political situation, although the main warring factions were not due to be invited, diplomats said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

