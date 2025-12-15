France foreign minister suggests U.S. representatives brief EU on Gaza peace plan
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-12-2025 14:26 IST
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday he had suggested to European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas that U.S. representatives would brief EU foreign ministers on President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.
"I suggested to the High Representative that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the U.S. President's envoys, could address the European Union's foreign ministers today to provide an update on the implementation of President Trump's peace plan," Barrot said.
