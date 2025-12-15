France foreign minister suggests U.S. representatives brief EU on Gaza peace plan

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday he had suggested to European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas that U.S. representatives would brief EU foreign ministers on President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

"I suggested to the High Representative that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the U.S. President's envoys, could address the European Union's foreign ministers today to provide an update on the implementation of President Trump's peace plan," Barrot said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)