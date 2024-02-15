Left Menu

Canada to buy air defense systems to bolster NATO force in Latvia

The Canadian government will buy air defense and anti-drone systems for about C$273.5 million ($202 million) to bolster a Canada-led NATO force in Latvia, which borders Russia, Defence Minister Bill Blair said on Thursday. Blair made the announcement in Brussels where NATO defense ministers are meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 21:05 IST
The Canadian government will buy air defense and anti-drone systems for about C$273.5 million ($202 million) to bolster a Canada-led NATO force in Latvia, which borders Russia, Defence Minister Bill Blair said on Thursday.

Blair made the announcement in Brussels where NATO defense ministers are meeting. NATO has set up multinational battlegroups in each of the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania since Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. The battlegroups are configured to act as a tripwire for larger forces in case of a conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired last week that Russia will fight for its interests but has no desire to expand its war in Ukraine to other countries such as Poland and Latvia. Canada commands the 1,700-strong Latvia battlegroup, which includes about 1,000 Canadian troops.

The government will invest C$227.5 million to procure short-range air defense system and related equipment from Saab Canada, the defense ministry said in a statement. The counter-drone equipment will cost C$46 million, it added. Canada expects to take delivery of the first systems later this year. The purchase is expected to strengthen the force's capabilities in countering any air assault by fighter aircraft, helicopters and uncrewed aerial systems. It will enable detection, identification, tracking and defeat of small drones, the ministry said.

Last year, Ottawa announced a plan to deploy four military helicopters and 15 Leopard 2A4M tanks in Latvia. The government also pledged to double its contribution with up to 1,200 more soldiers. ($1 = 1.3542 Canadian dollars)

