Three civilians killed in Russian airstrike on Kharkiv region - governor

Two bombs hit a car carrying civilians and set a residential building on fire, Sinehubov said. He posted several photographs of a badly damaged burning building and a wrecked car. Reuters could not independently verify the report or images. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched against its neighbour in February 2022.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-02-2024 01:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 01:04 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

