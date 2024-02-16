Three civilians killed in Russian airstrike on Kharkiv region - governor
Two bombs hit a car carrying civilians and set a residential building on fire, Sinehubov said. He posted several photographs of a badly damaged burning building and a wrecked car. Reuters could not independently verify the report or images. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched against its neighbour in February 2022.
A Russian airstrike killed at least three people and injured two more in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine on Thursday, local governor Oleh Sinehubov said. Two bombs hit a car carrying civilians and set a residential building on fire, Sinehubov said. He posted several photographs of a badly damaged burning building and a wrecked car.
Reuters could not independently verify the report or images. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched against its neighbour in February 2022.
