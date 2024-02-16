Left Menu

Belarus' Lukashenko says 'saboteurs' detained on border with Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 15:10 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that several "saboteurs", including Ukrainian and Belarusian nationals, had been detained earlier on Friday on the border of the two countries in a "counter-terrorist operation".

Speaking at an event in Minsk, Lukashenko said that the detainees had "crawled across our border and transported explosives to commit sabotage primarily in Russia and in Belarus." He did not say how many had been detained. Later in his speech, Lukashenko said that similar groups were detained "two or three times a week".

Belarus, a close Russian ally, has provided logistical support to Moscow throughout its military campaign in Ukraine. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

