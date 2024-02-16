Left Menu

Man Detained After Gruesome Act of Decapitating Wife and Carrying Her Skull in UP

Anil Kanojia, a resident of the Basara village in Fatehpur police station area of the district, allegedly attacked his wife Vandana 28 with a cleaver following an argument in the morning and decapitated her head.In a fit of rage, the husband drenched in blood, picked up the severed skull and began walking towards the police station.

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 16-02-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 15:18 IST
Man Detained After Gruesome Act of Decapitating Wife and Carrying Her Skull in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Friday arrested a man here for allegedly decapitating his wife and walking with her skull. Anil Kanojia, a resident of the Basara village in Fatehpur police station area of the district, allegedly attacked his wife Vandana (28) with a cleaver following an argument in the morning and decapitated her head.

In a fit of rage, the husband drenched in blood, picked up the severed skull and began walking towards the police station. A police team arrested him on his way, locals said.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said, ''Kanojia suspected his wife of adultery. The couple had estranged relations and they often used to argue. Prima facie it appears that he killed his wife in a gruesome manner following arguments in the morning.'' Police have sent the body for a postmortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024