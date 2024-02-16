Light firm employee arrested for stealing LED lights worth over Rs 62 lakh from Thane warehouse

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against an employee of a light manufacturing company for allegedly committing arson and misappropriating LED lights worth Rs 62.52 lakh, an official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Wednesday registered a case under section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. The accused, Chetan Gajanan Ghagas, who was in charge of the godown in the Purna area of the district, allegedly misappropriated more than 46,000 LED lights worth Rs 62.59 lakh between 2019 and 2023, he said.

Ghagas allegedly deliberately burnt some stock of lights and falsely attributed the damage to a short circuit, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

