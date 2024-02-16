Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Body of Deceased Minor Retrieved from Well in Jhalawar, Rajasthan

A 14-year-old girl missing since Tuesday was found dead in a well near her home in the Jhalawar district.The girl had gone for defecation in open near her house on Tuesday late morning but did not return home, Bhawani Mandi police station SHO Mangilal Yadev said on Friday.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 16-02-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 15:42 IST
Tragic Discovery: Body of Deceased Minor Retrieved from Well in Jhalawar, Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl missing since Tuesday was found dead in a well near her home in the Jhalawar district.

The girl had gone for defecation in open near her house on Tuesday late morning but did not return home, Bhawani Mandi police station SHO Mangilal Yadev said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Komal, a resident of the Narayankheda village under the Bhawani Mandi police station area in Jhalawar. On a complaint by her family, the police had registered a case under section 363 of the IPC and began a search operation, Yadev added.

It is a matter of investigation whether it was a suicide, murder or accident, the SHO further said.

The police handed over the body to family members after postmortem on Friday morning and initiated further investigation in the matter, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024