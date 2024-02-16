UNHCR chief Grandi says Palestinian spillover into Egypt's Sinai would be disaster

The U.N.'s High Commissioner for Refugees said on Friday that a spillover of refugees from Gaza's Rafah into Egypt's Sinai would be a disaster and that Egyptian authorities had made clear that Palestinians should be assisted in the enclave.

"It would be a disaster for the Palestinians ... a disaster for Egypt and a disaster for the future of peace," Filippo Grandi told Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering in the southern German city.

When asked whether Egyptian authorities had contacted the UNHCR about possible contingency plans he said: "The Egyptians said that people should be assisted inside Gaza and we are working on that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)