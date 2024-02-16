Left Menu

Ex-Goldman Sachs UK analyst jailed for insider dealing after London trial

Judge Tony Baumgartner sentenced him to 22 months in prison, saying: "You betrayed the trust of your employer, as well as cheated honest investors in the shares you traded using inside information you saw at work. "What you did strikes at the very heart of our financial markets and the trust and confidence the public places in them." Mohammed Zina's brother Suhail Zina, formerly an associate at law firm Clifford Chance, had also stood trial but was cleared of all nine charges at the direction of the judge on Feb. 5.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:04 IST
Ex-Goldman Sachs UK analyst jailed for insider dealing after London trial
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A former Goldman Sachs analyst was on Friday jailed for 22 months after he was convicted in a London court of using inside information to buy shares in listed companies and make more than 140,000 pounds ($175,650). Mohammed Zina, 35, was employed by Goldman Sachs International in its conflicts resolution group in London.

Prosecutors said he used confidential information to buy shares in six companies between July 2016 and December 2017, including chip designer Arm Holdings with knowledge of SoftBank Group's impending $32 billion acquisition. He had pleaded not guilty to six offences of insider dealing and three counts of fraud for allegedly lying to Tesco Bank about the purpose of loans, which prosecutors said were used to buy the shares.

But Zina was convicted of all nine charges on Thursday, following a trial at Southwark Crown Court. Judge Tony Baumgartner sentenced him to 22 months in prison, saying: "You betrayed the trust of your employer, as well as cheated honest investors in the shares you traded using inside information you saw at work.

"What you did strikes at the very heart of our financial markets and the trust and confidence the public places in them." Mohammed Zina's brother Suhail Zina, formerly an associate at law firm Clifford Chance, had also stood trial but was cleared of all nine charges at the direction of the judge on Feb. 5. Clifford Chance declined to comment.

Prosecutor Peter Carter told jurors at the start of the trial that Mohammed Zina used "private, confidential, price-sensitive information" to invest on the stock exchange. He said Goldman Sachs' internal policies strictly forbid any use of confidential information acquired by the investment bank or its employees.

"To breach a confidence or to use confidential information improperly or carelessly would be unthinkable," he quoted the policy as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024