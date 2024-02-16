Left Menu

BJP leader Adhikari seeks Cal HC permission to visit Sandeshkhali

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:08 IST
BJP leader Adhikari seeks Cal HC permission to visit Sandeshkhali
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday moved Calcutta High Court seeking a direction to the state government to allow him to visit unrest-hit Sandeshkhali after being prevented by police from going there for the second time on Thursday.

Adhikari also prayed for deployment of CRPF for confidence building of villagers in Sandeshkhali area, which is witnessing protests over allegations of sexual atrocities on women by some people owing allegiance to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The prayer was mentioned before the court of Justice Kaushik Chanda, who is likely to take up the matter for hearing on Monday, Adhikari's advocate Rajdeep Majumdar said.

Adhikari, a BJP MLA from Nandigram, prayed for direction to the state government for allowing him to visit Sandeshkhali to meet the alleged victims.

He was prevented by police on Monday and Thursday from going to Sandeshkhali.

Prohibitory order restricting congregation of five or more persons imposed in entire Sandeshkhali police station area under Section 144 CrPC was set aside by the Calcutta High Court on February 13.

The court had, however, given liberty to the state to pray for promulgation of any such order in respect of the exact area of disturbance.

The district administration again imposed restrictions on movement in some specific areas of Sandeshkhali from the next day, February 14.

Opposition political parties, including the BJP, CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress, have been holding protests over alleged atrocities on women at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district for more than a week.

Residents of villages in Sandeshkhali also held protests over the alleged atrocities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024