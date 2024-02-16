Russia's prison service says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died
Russias prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.The Federal Prison Service said in a statement that Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness. There was no immediate confirmation of Navalnys death from his team.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:10 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
The Federal Prison Service said in a statement that Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness. An ambulance arrived to try to rehabilitate him, but he died. There was no immediate confirmation of Navalny's death from his team.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexei Navalny
- Navalny
- Russia
- The Federal Prison Service
Advertisement