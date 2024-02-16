Russia's prison service says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died

Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.

The Federal Prison Service said in a statement that Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness. An ambulance arrived to try to rehabilitate him, but he died. There was no immediate confirmation of Navalny's death from his team.

