Left Menu

Three booked for exploiting brick kiln workers in Thane, Nashik

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-02-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 14:11 IST
Three booked for exploiting brick kiln workers in Thane, Nashik
  • Country:
  • India

Two cases have been registered against three persons for allegedly exploiting brick kiln workers in Thane and Nashik districts of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The cases were registered in Bhiwandi taluka and Nashik Rural police stations on Sunday, they said.

The first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against Jitendra Bhoir of Bhiwandi taluka and Ramdas Dhongde and his son Vikram of Kurhadegaon under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Bonded Labor System (Abolition) Act, it was stated.

No arrests have been made in these cases so far.

Bhoir had allegedly verbally abused and exploited a couple working at his brick kiln in Bhiwandi taluka of Thane district, police said.

Similarly, the Dhongde father-son duo had allegedly exploited six villagers employed at their brick kiln and did not pay wages regularly, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024