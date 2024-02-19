TMC welcomes SC stay order on LS notices to Bengal CS, DGP on complaint of BJP MP

The Trinamool Congress on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the notices issued by the privileges committee of the Lok Sabha Secretariat to West Bengal's chief secretary, DGP, and others in response to a complaint lodged by BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar.

The TMC accused the Lok Sabha secretariat of displaying biased behaviour, alleging it acted as a political extension of the saffron party.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the notices issued by the privileges committee of the Lok Sabha Secretariat to the West Bengal chief secretary Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika, DGP Rajeev Kumar and others over a complaint of ''misconduct'' filed against them by BJP MP and state president Sukanta Majumdar.

''We welcome the Supreme Court order. It appears that despite significant efforts from the BJP, they cannot sway the judiciary. It was Sukanta Majumdar and BJP supporters who attempted to violate Section 144, and it was a female BJP supporter who pushed Majumdar, causing him to fall onto the car's bonnet,'' said TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen.

The TMC leader asked why similar actions were not taken when Delhi Police allegedly mistreated party MP Abhishek Banerjee during a protest in New Delhi last October.

''Where was the Lok Sabha secretariat when our leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee, along with other MPs, including female parliamentarians, were subjected to mistreatment and assault by Delhi police? Why did they remain silent then? This notice reeks of political influence and is indicative of the BJP's vindictive politics,'' Sen said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal BJP opted to refrain from commenting on the Supreme Court's decision.

Majumdar was hospitalised last week after clashes erupted between BJP activists and police personnel when they were obstructed from proceeding to the violence-stricken area of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the state government officials, and stayed the notices issued to the state officials and fixed the plea for hearing after four weeks.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of ''land-grab and sexually assaulting'' them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)