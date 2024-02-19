Kremlin says West's reaction to Navalny's death is unacceptable
The Kremlin said on Monday that the West's reaction to Alexei Navalny's death was unacceptable but that the obnoxious statements from the United States and Europe would not harm President Vladimir Putin.
The investigation into Navalny's death is ongoing and is being conducted in accordance with Russian law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
