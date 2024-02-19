Left Menu

Kremlin says West's reaction to Navalny's death is unacceptable

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 15:13 IST
The Kremlin said on Monday that the West's reaction to Alexei Navalny's death was unacceptable but that the obnoxious statements from the United States and Europe would not harm President Vladimir Putin.

The investigation into Navalny's death is ongoing and is being conducted in accordance with Russian law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

