Class 8 student commits suicide in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district

A 14-year-old student of a private school committed suicide in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, police said on Monday. The incident has come days after a Class 6 student of the same school committed suicide, citing harassment by a teacher.

The girl was found hanging in an under-construction house in a locality under the Gandhinagar police station area on Sunday night, station house officer Ashwini Singh said.

She was a Class 8 student at a private school, he said.

No suicide note has been found so far, and an accidental death report was registered, the official said.

On February 6, a Class 6 student of the same school was found hanging from the ceiling in a room at her house in the Darripara area under the Manipur police station limits.

In a suicide note found in her room, the girl had accused a teacher of allegedly harassing her.

Following a probe, the police arrested the accused teacher under section 305 (abetment of suicide of child) of the Indian Penal Code in the case.

