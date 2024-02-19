Left Menu

Sandeshkhali row: LS panel hearing BJP MP's complaint does not meet due to lack of quorum

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 15:28 IST
Sandeshkhali row: LS panel hearing BJP MP's complaint does not meet due to lack of quorum
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee, which was to take up BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar's complaint against West Bengal government officials, could not meet on Monday due to lack of a quorum.

The development left many within the BJP disappointed as a few of its MPs, who are the committee's members, did not turn up as well. Sources said only three MPs, including the committee's chairperson Sunil Kumar Singh besides Dilip Ghosh and Kalyan Banerjee, arrived for the meeting while one more MP chose to leave after putting in his signature.

Following the complaint of Majumdar, the West Bengal BJP president, that he faced ''brutality'' and ''life-threatening injuries'' from state police and administration officials during a protest after being not allowed to visit Sandeshkhali, the committee had asked Bengal's chief secretary and the director general of police, among other officials, to appear before it at 10.30 am.

The officials were unlikely to appear due to prior engagements and the Supreme Court later in the day stayed the notices issued by the committee and fixed their plea for hearing after four weeks. A top court bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took up the pleas of West Bengal officials as the first matter on urgent mentioning by the senior officials.

The committee, official sources said, could have proceeded with the matter, noting that the Supreme Court's decision came after its scheduled meeting.

Irrespective of the court's order, Majumdar's complaint remains on the committee's agenda but the lack of a quorum ensured that there could be no forward development, they said.

While Singh and Ghosh are from the BJP, Banerjee is from the state's ruling Trinamool Congress, which has been engaged in an intense political fight with the BJP over the Sandeshkhali row after some women accused TMC members of sexually assaulting them over a period of time under coercion.

The BJP's Raju Bista, Janardan Singh Sigriwal, CP Joshi, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Congress' K Suresh, DMK's TR Baalu and the BJD's Achyutananda Samanta are among the other members of the committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024