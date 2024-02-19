Left Menu

BSF seizes smuggled gold worth over Rs 6 cr, nabs one along India-Bangladesh border

The BSF apprehended an Indian man and allegedly seized gold worth more than Rs 6 crore from him while thwarting a cross-border smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal, sources said on Monday.The incident took place on Sunday in the Horandipur border village area in the Nadia district.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 16:14 IST
BSF seizes smuggled gold worth over Rs 6 cr, nabs one along India-Bangladesh border
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The BSF apprehended an Indian man and allegedly seized gold worth more than Rs 6 crore from him while thwarting a cross-border smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal, sources said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in the Horandipur border village area in the Nadia district. The area is guarded by the 32nd battalion of the BSF.

A local resident of Nadia was apprehended along with 16 gold bars and four gold biscuits weighing more than 10 kg. The operation was conducted in a farming field along the international border, a senior BSF officer said.

The apprehended man allegedly told the BSF party that he along with another Indian accomplice took the gold from a Bangladeshi man from across the border. The second Indian man managed to escape from the spot when the BSF troops challenged them to surrender, he said.

The seized gold, valued at about Rs 6.70 crore, was handed over to the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) along with the apprehended man for further investigation, the officer said.

The south Bengal frontier of the BSF said, ''Smugglers do not get directly involved in cross-border crimes but they target poor locals to get these criminal acts done.'' The force said any incident of cross-border crimes can be informed to it over the BSF 'Seema Sathi' (border friend) helpline at 14419.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024