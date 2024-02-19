Left Menu

Sarang Helicopter Display Team conducts for Singapore Airshow 2024

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv), which the Sarang team operates, is featuring in the show for the very first time.

Updated: 19-02-2024 18:37 IST
The Sarang team is performing a four helicopter display for the audience at the Singapore Airshow this year. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
After arriving at Singapore on 12 February 2024, the Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted its first practice display on 18 February 2024. The team is operating from the Changi airbase of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF). The Singapore Airshow is scheduled to commence on 20 February 2024. The airshow features a variety of display teams from all across the globe. The show also features leading aircraft and system manufacturers and operators showcasing their products.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv), which the Sarang team operates, is featuring in the show for the very first time. However, the first international display for the Sarang team also happened to be at Singapore for the Asian Aerospace Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center in 2004.

The Sarang team is performing a four helicopter display for the audience at the Singapore Airshow this year. The display is designed to highlight the ALH Dhruv's agility and manoeuvrability, as well as the high degree of skills of the IAF pilots flying these machines. The indigenously manufactured ALH and its advanced variants are operated by all the military services of India. The successful induction and operational utilisation of this platform is one of the glowing success stories of self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) in the defence sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)

