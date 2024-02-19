Left Menu

Swedish Military Intelligence says Russia risks growing

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 19-02-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 18:12 IST
The risks to Sweden's security have continued to grow in the last year as Russia ramps up its military capacity amid the war in Ukraine, the Swedish Military Intelligence and Security Service (MUST) said on Monday.

MUST last year said Russia poses a clear military threat in Sweden's immediate area, but added that Moscow's forces were largely tied up in the Ukraine war.

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Sweden in 2022 applied for NATO membership, abandoning its long-held non-aligned status. The Nordic nation hopes to complete the membership process and join the alliance in the near future.

