Five people killed in Russian drone attack in Sumy region, Ukraine says
Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 17:16 IST
A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's northerly Sumy region hit a residential building on Tuesday, killing five people, authorities said.
"... a family was killed: a mother and two sons, as well as two distant relatives," the regional military administration said on the Telegram messenger app, citing updated data.
Ukraine's military had said earlier that Russia had launched 23 drones overnight and its air defences had destroyed all of them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
