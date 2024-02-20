Left Menu

Woman killed, son injured in house fire in MP’s Indore

A 48-year-old woman was killed and her son severely injured after a fire broke out in their house in Madhya Pradeshs Indore city on Tuesday, police said.The blaze erupted on the first floor of the two-storey structure under the Pardeshipura police station area, and the ground floor of the structure has a grocery shop, a police inspector said.Anita Goel and her son Mayank 25 sustained severe burns and were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.The woman succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, the official said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 20-02-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 18:03 IST
Woman killed, son injured in house fire in MP's Indore
A 48-year-old woman was killed and her son severely injured after a fire broke out in their house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Tuesday, police said.

The blaze erupted on the first floor of the two-storey structure under the Pardeshipura police station area, and the ground floor of the structure has a grocery shop, a police inspector said.

Anita Goel and her son Mayank (25) sustained severe burns and were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The woman succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, the official said. According to neighbours, the woman could not get out of the house in time as she was paralysed and was engulfed in flames. The police will probe the claim, he said.

The fire department doused the flames, and the cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

