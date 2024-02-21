UKMTO receives report of suspicious activity near Yemen's Hodeidah
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it received on Wednesday a report of heightened Uncrewed Aerial System activity 40 nautical miles west of Yemen's Hodeidah, where the country's Houthis have been attacking shipping lanes as a protest against Israel's military operations in Gaza.
