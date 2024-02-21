Left Menu

Ukraine's air force says it downs 13 out of 19 Russia-launched drones

Russia launched 19 attack drones at Ukraine overnight and six missiles, with the Ukrainian air defence systems destroying 13 of the drones and one missile, Ukraine's air force said on Wednesday. Some of the drones that were not destroyed did not reach their targets, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app, without providing further detail.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 11:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russia launched 19 attack drones at Ukraine overnight and six missiles, with the Ukrainian air defence systems destroying 13 of the drones and one missile, Ukraine's air force said on Wednesday. Some of the drones that were not destroyed did not reach their targets, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app, without providing further detail. It said that the 13 drones that were destroyed were downed chiefly over regions close to the frontline.

The air force also said that it destroyed a Kh-59 air-to-surface guided air missile in the Poltava region. It said that Russia launched five other missiles, but it did not say whether the missiles that were not destroyed reached their targets. Reuters could not independently verify the Ukrainian air force's report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

