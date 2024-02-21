Left Menu

'Friend' shot at in ruckus inside Gurugram restaurant

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 21-02-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 21:03 IST
A group of friends which came to celebrate a birthday party in a restaurant here broke out in a fight which ended with one of them getting shot in his hand, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened inside a restaurant Monday night, when a group of around a dozen people came there to celebrate a birthday, they said.

The shooter also threatened an employee of the restaurant during the row, they said.

According to a complaint filed by Harshad Raj Kumawat, a native of Jaipur and a marketing executive of the restaurant, the incident took place inside the restaurant around 9 pm on Monday.

''Ravi along with his friends Sonu, Yogendra, Naveen and 8-10 other youths came to the restaurant to celebrate a birthday party Monday night and they were already drunk. They started eating food, and after some time, started fighting among themselves,'' Kumawat said in his complaint, according to police. During the fight, Kunal, one of the friends, whipped out a pistol and shot at Sandeep, who was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand, the complaint read. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Manesar Police Station. A senior police officer said that they are conducting raids to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

