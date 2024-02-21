Venu Nair joins Myntra to lead strategic partnerships

E-commerce firm Myntra on Wednesday announced that Venu Nair has joined the company as its Chief of Strategic Partnerships and Omnichannel.

Nair will be responsible for strengthening Myntra's existing international brands portfolio, while building strategic partnerships with leading global brands and will also be managing omni-channel strategy for brands, a company statement said.

