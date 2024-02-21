Jewellery shop in Thane raided for hallmark order violation
The violation of Section 171a of the BIS Act 2016 is punishable with imprisonment up to two years or a fine of a minimum of Rs 2 lakh or both as per BIS Act 2016, as per the release.
- Country:
- India
The Bureau of Indian Standards' Mumbai branch raided a shop on Mira Road in Thane district to investigate the alleged violation of hallmarking of gold jewellery, as per an official release. A substantial quantity of gold jewellery without BIS hallmark and marking was seized on Monday, it stated. The jewellery shop was manufacturing, storing, and selling articles without the BIS hallmark and marking on gold jewellery/articles with the old scheme of four marks.
The violation of the Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts Order, 2020, was detected. The violation of Section 17(1)(a) of the BIS Act 2016 is punishable with imprisonment up to two years or a fine of a minimum of Rs 2 lakh or both as per BIS Act 2016, as per the release.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- The Bureau of Indian Standards'
- Rs 2
- Mira Road
- Section 171a
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Project approved for computerization of 63,000 functional PACS with Rs 2,516 cr outlay: Amit Shah to Lok Sabha
ONGC signs agreement with TotalEnergies to detect, measure methane emissions
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister B Rajendranath tables vote-on-account budget of Rs 2.86 lakh crore for fiscal 2024-25.
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister estimates revenue deficit of Rs 24,758 crore and fiscal deficit of Rs 55,817 crore in budget.
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister proposed revenue expenditure of Rs 2.3 lakh crore and capital expenditure of Rs 30,530 crore in vote-on-account budget.