Left Menu

Mizoram: Meth tablets seized, two Myanmarese arrested

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 21-02-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 23:53 IST
Mizoram: Meth tablets seized, two Myanmarese arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Two Myanmarese have been arrested in Mizoram's Champhai district on Wednesday for possessing methamphetamine tablets, an official statement said.

Officials of the state excise and narcotics department conducted an operation in Tlangsam village near the India-Myanmar border on Wednesday and seized 5 lakh methamphetamine tablets from the possession of the two Myanmarese nationals, it said.

They were identified as Lallawmzuali (28) and Lalramzauva (31), both from Khawmawi village in Myanmar's Chin state, the statement said.

The seized drugs were smuggled from Myanmar, it said.

The duo was booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024