Canada summons Russian ambassador, calls for full inquiry into Navalny's death
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 22-02-2024 04:04 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 04:04 IST
Canada on Wednesday summoned Russia's ambassador over the death of Alexei Navalny in Russian custody and called on the Kremlin to conduct a full and transparent inquiry into the death and to immediately release his body to his family, a government spokesperson said.
A senior government official conveyed Canada's condemnation over Navalny's death to Russian ambassador Oleg Stepanov, the spokesperson said in a statement, adding Canada will join partners in holding those responsible for his death to account.
