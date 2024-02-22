US, Japan, S. Korea to cooperate on Russia-bound export controls, Tokyo says
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-02-2024 06:27 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 06:27 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The United States, Japan and South Korea agreed to cooperate further on export controls over Russia-bound goods and critical technologies, Japan trade ministry said on Thursday.
Export control officials of the three allies held a meeting at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday and also agreed on outreach activities to the Southeast Asian region, the ministry added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo
- Southeast Asian
- U.S.
- Russia
- Japan
- Embassy
- South Korea
- The United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Very good' deals worked on for Putin's visit to N. Korea -Russian envoy
Japan Airlines crash: Air traffic controllers call for 'significant' staff increase
Science News Roundup: Fossilised flying reptile, cousin of dinosaur, found on Scottish beach; Russian cosmonaut sets record for most time in space - more than 878 days and mre
Ukraine defence systems engaged in repelling Russian missile attack on Kyiv - mayor
Health News Roundup: American Healthcare REIT to raise about $672 million in US IPO; U.S. publisher retracts studies cited by Texas judge in suspending abortion pill's approval and more