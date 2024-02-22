US military says it destroys Houthi missiles and drone

The U.S. military said on Wednesday it destroyed seven anti-ship missiles, one missile launcher and a drone originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

The U.S. military's Central Command said the missiles, the launcher and the drone "presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy ships in the region."

