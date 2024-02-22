Left Menu

Dwarka fire: Granddaughter still in ICU after jumping from 4th floor

When the fire broke out, both-Jasuri Devi and Pooja Pant took shelter in the balcony of the flat and shouted for help, police had earlier said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 16:19 IST
One of the two women who had jumped from the fourth floor of a building to escape from fire in Dwarka is still in ICU, critical, having suffered multiple fractures, a police officer said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, two women jumped from the balcony of a flat in Dwarka's Sector 10 after a fire broke out there.

Jasuri Devi, 83, died in the fall, while her 30-year-old granddaughter Pooja Pant suffered severe injuries. When the fire broke out, both-Jasuri Devi and Pooja Pant took shelter in the balcony of the flat and shouted for help, police had earlier said. A local who was present at the site said after they heard their screams, residents arranged for bedsheets and mattresses to help them land safely. ''Pooja jumped first, but she was hurt as she hit the third and second floors before landing on the ground. However, when Jasuri Devi jumped, she hit the ground with a thud and the people could not hold the bedsheet properly,'' the local said.

Police said they have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway. ''Initial investigation suggested that Pooja's father Mahesh Pant had gone to the market to purchase medicines. Due to the smoke, Pooja and Devi took shelter on the balcony, and to save their lives, they jumped. Condition of Pooja was stated to be serious and is still in the ICU,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh had said Tuesday.

Pooja and her husband Yogesh work in Japan and the couple had come to India two months ago. Yogesh was not in the house when the incident occurred and had gone to Noida to meet his parents, police said.

